Shakira shocks fans as she admitted to hospital

During her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour, Shakira had to cancel a show set to happen on February 16 at Estadio Nacional because of being hospitalized for an abdominal issue in Lima, Peru.



The Waka Waka singer shared the shocking announcement on Instagram. “I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized."

“The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening," she wrote.

The Columbian singer continued, “I’m very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru.”

Determined to bounce back, Shakira said she is hoping to continue her tour from the next day as she is set to perform on February 17.

“I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I’m able to perform. My team and the promoters are already working on a new date to communicate with you,” the 48-year-old concluded. “Thank you all for understanding, I love you all.”