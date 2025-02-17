Drake announces career move after Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime diss

Drake is slated to headline Wireless Festival on all three shows later this year.

The major career announcement comes after Kendrick Lamar’s recent jibe at the Canadian rapper during his Super Bowl halftime performance.

Drake will now be having his first full UK performance in six years at the Wireless Festival at London's Finsbury Park—serving him an opportunity to return the diss while he also locks horns with Universal Music Group in court for defamation and harassment with Lamar's diss track Not Like Us.

The North London Festival will take place from July 11 to July 13, with Drake headlining the main stage each night.

"It’s been months in the making and initially no one thought they could pull it off, but Drake is all signed on to headline all three days of Wireless," a source told The Sun.

"Bosses are naturally overjoyed and expect tickets to sell out in record time," the source added.

"Exact set lists are still to be worked out but one idea that has been passed about is that Drake will perform some of his albums in full for the first time."

This won't be Drake's first appearance at Wireless Festival as he made a surprise cameo during Future's set in 2021.

The God's Plan rapper last toured the UK in 2019 as part of his Assassination Vacation Tour, where he performed seven nights at London’s O2 Arena.