Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner put on handsy display at 2025 BAFTAs

Timothée Chalamet is attending the 2025 BAFTA Awards with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The actor, 29, nominated for leading actor for A Complete Unknown, looked dapper in a classic black Bottega Veneta suit with a black T-shirt underneath and black dress shoes—complementing Jenner, 27, who dazzled in a backless sequin gown in black.

Chalamet accessorised with Cartier jewellery while Jenner teamed the John Galliano ensemble with silver heels and diamond earrings. She styled her dark tresses in a chic updo.

Jenner also gave a closer look at her outfit for her man's big night on Sunday via Instagram.

Although Jenner did not join Chalamet on the red carpet, the couple looked very much in love when they took seats and were spotted holding hands and whispering into each other's ears throughout the London event.

Jenner has become a staple at Chalamet's red carpet appearances as the couple previously attended the Belin premiere of his film A Complete Unknown, where The Kardashians star dressed up to the nines as usual while her actor boyfriend sported a pink tracksuit.

The love birds first linked in April 2023.