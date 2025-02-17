Shakira faces shocking setback days after her 2025 Grammy win

Shakira faces shocking setback just days after her 2025 Grammy win

Shakira has spoken out about her health condition, apologising to fans for postponing her show due to a health issue.

For the unversed, the 48-year-old singer started her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour on Tuesday, February 11, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

After performing in Brazil, she had shows scheduled on Sunday and Monday, February 16 and 17, in Peru, which she had to cancel because of a bout of abdominal pain.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shakira updated her fans regarding her health by writing, “I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized."

She added, "The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening. I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru.”

“I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I’m able to perform. My team and the promoters are already working on a new date to communicate to you. Thank you all for your understanding, I love you all,” the Waka Waka hitmaker noted before she signed, “Shak.”

Notably, this came after Shakira secured the award for Best Latin Pop Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

It is pertinent to mention that the She Wolf crooner won the award against Anitta’s album Funk Generation, Luis Fonsi’s El Viaje, Kany García’s GARCÍA, and Kali Uchis’ ORQUÍDEAS.