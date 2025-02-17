Molly-Mae Hague wows at 2025 BAFTA amid rekindling romance with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague appeared at the 2025 EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), showcasing her style in a black dress.

At London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 16, the 25-year-old star walked the red carpet in a black dress with ruffles and a deep neckline.

For the star-studded event, Molly-Mae accessorised her look with a small handbag and small silver earrings with pointed gold heels.

Keeping her look simple, the Love Island alum went to the event with glowing, bronzed makeup and had her blonde hair tied up in a bun.

Notably, this appearance came amid the rumors of Molly-Mae’s rekindling romance with her ex-boyfriend Tommy Fury.

For the unversed, Molly-Mae and Tommy, both 25, who interacted with each other for the first time on Love Island in 2019, fell in love and had their first child, daughter Bambi, on January 23, 2023.

However, the mother of one called it quits in the summer of 2024.

In December 2024, people started to wonder if they were back together after a video showed them kissing on New Year's Eve.

Also, per the report of Daily Mail, Tommy is spending more time at Molly-Mae’s home in Cheshire.

It is important to note that Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter, Bambi, since their split.