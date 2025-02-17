 
Kate Middleton starts using authority granted by King Charles

Kate Middleton and Prince William picture draw reaction from a major brand

February 17, 2025

Kate Middleton has been granted the prestigious power to issue Royal Warrants by King Charles III, making her only the fourth current royal with this authority, revealed a report.

Other three royals who had the authority to bestow royal warrants are King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William.

A Royal Warrant is the most prestigious recognitions a company can receive from the monarchy.

Royal Warrants are awarded to people and companies that regularly supply goods or services to the royal household, with approval always coming from the monarch.

The warrants are highly sought-after public certificates that demonstrate a company has the King or another member of the Royal Family as a client. 

Days after the report was published, Prince William and Kate Middleton's Valentine's Day Instagram post revealed a comment from a major brand.

In the comments section of the Prince and Princess of Wales' intimate photo, the Instagram account of New Balance shared a heart emoji and seemed to disclose that the couple wore their shoes in the picture.

The picture was a still from video the royal couple had shared after the Princess of Wales completed her chemotherapy.

It could not be independently confirmed if the footwear manufacturer has been  awarded the Royal Warrant by Kate Middleton. 

