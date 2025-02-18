Robert Pattinson reflects on his parenting skills

Robert Pattinson has recently become a proud dad of a daughter, which made him rave about his parenting skills.



In his film Mickey 17, which premiered in London, he opened up about fatherhood while joking that his skills in changing diapers have become so good that he can change one without his child knowing.

The Twilight star also said, “I hate boasting about it, but my daughter’s been, like, the most incredible sleeper since birth.”

Following her baby, Robert also reflected on her career choices, noting that he wants to do a film children can appreciate.

“I’m always going to be open to anything… Whatever takes my interest is always so shocking to me. I’m like, ‘Let’s see what’s coming,’” he told Extra TV.

The 38-year-old also discussed the challenges he faced in playing 17 different versions of his character in Mickey 17.

"I just heard that Bong Joon-ho was doing a movie and it was entirely in English. I was like, ‘I want to do it. I don’t even care what it is,’ and so I’d already kind of agreed before I’d even seen it. I read the script and I was like, ‘Oh, this is kind of impossible...’ but it was fun. It felt like a worthy challenge.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Robert also touched upon an update about The Batman Part II, “I know what it’s about now. Matt [Reeves] is a very careful writer, but I finally now know what it’s about, and it’s very cool. I’m very excited.”