Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson reunite during 'SNL 50' afterparty

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are maintaining a platonic relationship after their split two years ago.

The reality star, 44, and comedian, 31, reconnected at the star-studded afterparty held Sunday night at the Plaza Hotel, NYC, following the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special.

However, the conversation between the exes was purely platonic, per a source who spilled to Page Six.

“He has nothing but love and respect for Kim,” said a source close to Davidson. “They are on good terms. He hopes everyone can move on.”

The Kardashians star was joined by several Hollywood A-listers including Alec Baldwin, Sabrina Carpenter, and Steve Martin at the afterparty, per photos that later emerged online. However, the exes were not photographed together.

Both Kardashian and Davidson walked the red carpet before each separately participated in the anniversary special.

The Skims founder exuded her inner diva in a curve-defining metallic silver gown while Davidson sported a striped blue and white button-down and black sunglasses.

They dated for nearly a year before breaking up in August 2022.

The American Horror Story actress went on to have a brief relationship with Odell Beckham Jr., but she moved on and has been dating a real estate investor who “isn’t in the public eye” for a few months.

Meanwhile, Davidson also moved on and had relationships with Emily Ratajkowski, Chase Sui Wonders, and Madelyn Cline, but he currently appears to be single.

Davidson––who worked on SNL from 2014 to 2022––also holds high regards for his ex-fiancee Ariana Grande as well.

“When we see each other, which is few and far between, because we’re not in the same circles, it’s all love,” Davidson recently told Page Six of Grande, 31, ahead of SNL50.

He continued, “I hope she wins the Oscar, I hope she takes the gold."

Davidson and Grande were engaged for roughly four months in 2018 before their split.