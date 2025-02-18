 
Kristen Bell reveals secret to successful marriage to Dax Shepherd

Kristen Bell tied the knot with Dax Shepherd in October 2013

February 18, 2025

Kristen Bell has finally revealed the secret behind her 11-year successful marriage to Dax Shepherd.

During a candid conversation with E! News, the actress and singer credited "foundational trust" as the key to their strong relationship.

"Even if Dax hooks up with the most beautiful person in the world at work, I know he's committed to our family," said the Nobody Wants This actress.

"I know he's coming home. I know he loves our children. I know he strives to be a great husband and father," added Kristen.

Admitting that insecurities can sometimes arise when filming onscreen intimacy with co-stars, the Bad Moms star said, "We're just human, right?"

"So maybe there could be a day where I'm like, ‘I'm actually really nervous that you spend time with that person.’ And he could say, ‘Oh, OK, let's talk about it. What makes you nervous? What are you thinking?’ We have a very open communication,” explained Kristen.

For those unversed, Kristen married Dax in October 2013, and the couple has two daughters, Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 10.

