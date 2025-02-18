Drake solves Sydney fan's job problem in surprising manner

Drake solves Sydney fan's job problem in a surprising manner

Drake continues his streak of generosity during his Anita Max Win Australia Tour, this time gifting a Sydney fan $30,000 to help them quit their job at McDonald's.

During his Monday night concert at Qudos Bank Arena, the 38-year-old hip-hop star noticed a fan holding a sign that read, "Help us quit Maccas", using the popular Australian slang for McDonald's.

While embracing the local lingo, Drake playfully responded in an Aussie accent, saying, "I'm keen to help you quit Maccas, mate."

According to Daily Mail, the God's Plan hitmaker then stunned the crowd by offering the fan “30 bands”, a slang term for $30,000, to support their decision to leave the fast-food job.

The gesture was met with roaring applause, with fans later flooding social media to react to Drake’s attempt at an Australian accent.

Moreover, this latest act of generosity follows similar moments from the rapper’s Australian tour.

Last week in Melbourne, he helped a fan with a gender reveal and gifted the expecting mother $50,000.

Additionally, he also funded a honeymoon and gave $25,000 to a couple who got engaged during his Sydney concert on Sunday night, as per the publication.

Furthermore, Drake’s kind-hearted gestures quickly became a highlight of his tour, making dreams come true for fans across Australia.