Meghan Markle's product list dropped for ‘As Ever' brand: Docs unearthed

Everything Meghan Markle intends to sell through her brand-new product page for As Ever has just been unearthed.

The Daily Mail unearthed these findings by uncovering Patent applications that were made for the As Ever brand.

As of right now it believed to dop textiles like table cloths, as well as napkins, throws, blankets and bedspreads.

Alongside it fans can expect to see skincare and haircare products up for sale. Not to mention things like household scents and candles, alongside diffusers.

However, that is not all, for the outdoors things like gardening trowels, pruning sheers as well as spades will also be released, alongside more cooking centric products like cutlery and kitchen knives.

The only product that has been confirmed as of yet though is jam.

It is pertinent to mention that a website for the entire brand has also been released, and it features both Meghan and Lilibet running through the grass.



