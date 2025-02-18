Maura Higgins seen for first time after Pete Wicks split

Maura Higgins made public appearance for the first time after breaking up with Pete Wicks.

On Tuesday, February 18, the 34-year-old TV personality and model with her male friend was spotted arriving at the InterTalent x BAFTA networking breakfast in London.

Maura was in a white top with black trousers, a grey overcoat, white sneakers, and carried a Chanel bag.

Keeping her look subtle with bronzed makeup, she tied her hair in a slicked-back bun.

The Love Island alum was talking to her friend as they walked together through the city before entering the event.

Notably, this came after a few days when Maura ended her relationship with Pete and accused him of cheating on her, claiming that she found texts from other women on his phone.

However, a source told MailOnline that the TOWIE star never cheated on Maura, despite her saying their breakup was due to his infidelity.

The source went on to add that Pete ended the relationship because he was "hurt" by her cheating accusations.

It is pertinent to mention that Pete and Maura were friends for years before they started dating in 2019 and spent Christmas 2024 together during a trip to Ireland.