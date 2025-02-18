Serena Williams breaks silence over Super Bowl dance

Serena Williams put the fire on the stage when she crip walked during Kendrick Lamar’s song, which targeted her ex: Drake.



Expectedly, a storm was sparked on the internet, with many Toronto rap star's fans dissing her for her involvement.

Her husband Alexis Ohanian already gave an explanation, sharing that the dance was a nod to the Wimbledon win, where she did the same dance but came under fire from some quarters.

Now, the tennis legend, gushing about the way her husband defended her, said, “That there, my baby daddy and husband. Always got my back. I Love you. Gosh I’m so late to the game (I’ve been sick) & busy investing in billion dollar companies and running @WYNbeauty… def not dancing to be petty lol.”

She continued, “I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold medals) that I simply don’t have time for petty. All love and respect always nothing negative here."

Drake previously appeared to have reacted to his ex dancing during his rival's performance.

He shared a post on his burner Instagram account, @plottttwistttttt, with her former agent Jill Smoller, at Wimbledon in 2015.