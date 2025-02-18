 
'Peaky Blinders' creator teases big future of hit series

'Peaky Blinders' showrunner Steven Knight shares he wants to continue the story

February 18, 2025

'Peaky Blinders' creator teases big future of hit series

An upcoming film of Peaky Blinders will end of "this part" of Peaky story, says Steven Knight, the creator of the hit crime drama.

These remarks that “The Immortal Man: A Peaky Blinders Film will be a very fitting way to end this part of the Peaky story” made the BBC Breakfast host press the British screenwriter about what he meant by this.

To this, the showrunner teased, “It’s not over, let’s just put it like that. I’m not allowed to announce it … but I’m just saying that the world of Peaky will continue.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Steven also shares that the shooting of the spinoff film finished in mid-December.

“We’re putting it together now,” he shared. “I would say this, wouldn’t I? But it’s fantastic. We’ve got the best, I think, the best British actors all in one place, including Stephen [Graham].”

The Immortal Man: A Peaky Blinders Film exact release date yet to be announced.

