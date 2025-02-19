 
A$AP Rocky's shooting trial verdict revealed

A$AP Rocky was accused by a former friend of firing a gun at him during a public dispute

February 19, 2025

A$AP Rockys shooting trial verdict revealed
A$AP Rocky's shooting trial verdict revealed 

A$AP Rocky's fate takes his side as the trail on the use of a semi-automatic firearm on former friend Terell Ephron concludes.

The ASAP Forever rapper was found not guilty on two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm stemming from an argument with childhood friend and bandmate Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli, three years ago.

Terell Ephron had alleged his hand was grazed by a bullet during the incident.

However, Rocky's defense team claimed the 36-year-old pulled out a prop weapon that only shot blanks.

His team alleged Ephron invented the story of being injured by an actual firearm in an attempt to extract money from Rocky.

The LSD emcee also turned down a plea deal prior to his three-week trial at the Los Angeles Superior Court, with terms of 180 days in jail, and three years' probation according to the statement of Rocky's attorney to ABC News.

Attorney Joe Tacopina said that his client is "not interested because he is actually innocent.”

The rapper was facing up to 24 years in jail if found guilty.

