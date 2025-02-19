Justin Bieber gets upset every time Sean 'Diddy's name pops up: Report

Justin Bieber is reportedly battling new demons ever since his name was mentioned in the Sean Diddy Combs case.

While Kris Jenner wants to exploit this dark angle of Justin’s life to gather ratings for her reality show, the musician is reportedly uncomfortable discussing his past with anyone, as per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com.

Sharing the real feelings of Hailey Baldwin’s husband about this topic, a source told the outlet, “It’s not something he wants to talk about.”

“But any time Diddy's name comes up he gets upset," the insider went on to reveal about the Let Me Love You crooner.

In addition to this, the source declared that the Kardashian momager should refrain from capitalizing on the singer’s hidden and let him live in peace.

"People are whispering that having everything exposed could ruin Justin's life,” added the source and concluded, “It's traumatizing, and it seems to have set him back in a big way."

Reportedly, Justin’s involvement in the high-profile lawsuit is also affecting his marriage with Hailey Baldwin Bieber as he has broken all the promises he made since their vow renewal ahead of son Jack Blues Bieber’s birth in August 2024.