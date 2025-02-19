 
Watch full video of A$AP Rocky verdict

A$AP Rocky was found not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon in a 2021

February 19, 2025

A Los Angeles jury on Tuesday found Grammy-nominated rapper A$AP Rocky not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon in a 2021 altercation with another hip-hop artist in Hollywood.

Rocky, the romantic partner of singer Rihanna and father of her two sons, turned around and jumped head first into the audience after the verdict was read. He hugged supporters as loud cheers filled the courtroom.

"Thank y'all for saving my life," he said to members of the 12-person jury.

Rocky was accused of pointing a handgun at a former friend, Terell Ephron, during a heated argument, then firing twice in Ephron's direction during a second confrontation. Both encounters occurred on November 6, 2021.

Ephron said he suffered a minor injury when his knuckles were grazed by a bullet.

Screenshot of Rihannas Instagram story after Rocky was not found guilty
Screenshot of Rihanna's Instagram story after Rocky was not found guilty 

Rocky's defense attorneys said the gun involved in the incident was a prop gun the artist had used in a music video and that it fired only blanks. They also said Ephron was the aggressor in the confrontation.

"We want to thank God first," Rocky told reporters outside the courthouse as he stood between Rihanna and his attorney. "This is crazy right now."

"I'm thankful and blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talking to y'all," he said.

Rihanna appeared in court a handful of times during the trial. She brought the couple's sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, to the courtroom during closing arguments.


