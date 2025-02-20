Sean Diddy Combs points to being 'singled out' in new statement

Sean Diddy Combs is sensing "racist origins" in one of the laws being used to prosecute him.

The rapper's attorneys have filed a memorandum in support of their motion to dismiss one of the counts of the indictment against him, citing that the law used to charge him is used to "target Black men," People Magazine reported.

The motion comes ahead of his May trial after the rapper was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution in a September indictment.

The underlying statute for the one charge the rapper is seeking dismissal for is the Mann Act of 1910, previously called the White-Slave Traffic Act.

Combs' attorneys have noted its use in the prosecutions of boxer Jack Johnson, the first Black world heavyweight champion, and Chuck Berry.

"Mr. Combs has been singled out because he is a powerful Black man, and he is being prosecuted for conduct that regularly goes unpunished," attorneys wrote in the filing, obtained by the publication.

However, Combs has pleaded not guilty to all three criminal counts he is facing. He is currently being held at a Brooklyn detention center since his September arrest in Manhattan. He has been denied bail by three different federal judges ever since.

The Bad Boy Records founder is also facing dozens of civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. He has denied all allegations.