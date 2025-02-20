Meghan Markle mocked for selling stuff from ‘pound shop'

Meghan Markle has been called out for her latest brand strategy.



The Duchess of Sussex is mocked for not doing her legal due diligence as she has given birth to multiple plagiarism rows with her new lifestyle brand name, ‘As Ever.’

Speaking to Express, Paul Baldwin notes: “Everything about her feels stage-managed. And in the case of the infamous “royals-are-racists” Oprah Winfrey interview it of course absolutely was.”

“She is about to launch a new brand of, well, tat.

The expert adds: “The kind of stuff you find in pound shops - not that I’m denigrating pound shops, we’ve never needed them more - but you know the sort of thing it’s going to be… those sticks that stand in a bottle of smelly liquid, dreadfully scented candles with twee phrases on them, “throws” (whatever one of those is…).”

“If I’ve been following this correctly Meghan’s business was initially called “American Riviera Orchard”, then “With Love, Meghan”, and now, for the time being at least, ‘As Ever.’”

He adds: “And, as ever, she’s immediately run into trouble because, wouldn’t you just know it, there’s apparently a store in New York which already uses the name.”

The expert continues: “Seriously, does no-body do her legal due diligence? It’s spectacular.”

“Anyway, as if she is announcing peace in our time rather than some online tat store she says on Instagram: “I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into. ‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always’.”

“And that bit, at least, she got right,” he mocks.