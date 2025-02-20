Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals how Care Bear helped her through dark times

Kaitlyn Bristowe reflected on how a Care Bear symbolizes her mental health battles.

The 39-year-old TV personality, took to her instagram account and posted a photo of herself with pink Care Bear with a rainbow on his stomach, gifted by her step dad and shared how it helped her during her mental health journey.

In the picture she can be seen cuddling the bear, nicknamed Cheer Bear

“Seeing this care bear on my bed in Mexico, compelled me to share,” she began. “For those who don’t know. I went through a really hard time and hit rock bottom in my late twenties. I had no money, no job, no education, no home, no credit, I had lost myself and got dumped by someone I thought I’d marry. I relied on him emotionally and financially. I also had never processed the death of a best friend.”

Bristowe went on to say, “I had to move in with my mom and Rob when I was 27 and there I got addicted to Valium. The dr gave me a suicide assessment. I didn’t want to live. I wanted to numb myself and not wake up. I was full of shame.”

The former Bachelorette noted that her stepdad gave her the Care Bear and always had it by her side while sleeping.

Moreover, to soothe her, her mother used to play YouTube videos.

Despite being taken care of by her family Bristowe said, "selfishly I didn’t think it mattered.”

Since after her therapy started, The Dancing with the Stars alum mentioned that she found her got her "life back," adding, "My family and therapy saved my life."

“I’ve never been more grateful for where I’m at in my life. This bear is almost like my little anchor. Maybe if you’re going through a tough time, find yourself an anchor, and over the years you can reflect on your resilience. It always gets better. I’m so glad I’m here," she concluded.