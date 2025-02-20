Justin Baldoni's lawyer reacts to Blake Lively's amended complaint

Justin Baldoni's attorney has spoken up against an amended complaint Blake Lively recently filed against his client.

Lively's amended complaint, filed on February 18, claims two other It Ends With Us castmates have agreed to testify their own inapproporiate encounters with Baldoni.

Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman hit back on Wednesday, alleging that the updated complaint has a "lack of actual evidence."

"Her underwhelming amended complaint is filled with unsubstantial hearsay of unnamed persons who are clearly no longer willing to come forward or publicly support her claims," Freedman said, adding that his clients "have been transparent in providing receipts, real time documents and video showing a completely different story than what has been manipulated and cherry picked to the media."

Freedman continued in his statement, "Since documents do not lie and people do, the upcoming depositions of those who initially supported Ms. Lively’s false claims and those who are witnesses to her own behavior will be enlightening."

"What is truly uncomfortable here is Ms. Lively’s lack of actual evidence," he concluded.

Lively's updated complaint alleges that another female cast member reported concerns similar as hers to the same Sony executive Lively went to about Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios co-chief Jamey Heath's alleged misconduct.

It states that Baldoni allegedly acknowledged in writing on June 1 in 2023 and that a second female cast member "confided to Ms. Lively that she too felt uncomfortable on set" while the movie was still in production, per People Magazine.

Lively also defended her choice to not name certain witnesses, saying she wanted to "protect innocent bystanders rather than exposing them to further harm" amid the "dangerous climate of threats, harassment and intimidation" surrounding the case.

The amended complaint states that the witnesses, however, gave Lively "permission to share the substance of their communications" and agreed "they will testify and produce responsive documents in the discovery process."

Lively and Baldoni's ongoing legal battle is set for a March 9, 2026, trial in a civil court.