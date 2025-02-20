 
Geo News

Oprah Winfrey flaunts her figure in casual outing in California

Oprah Winfrey steps out while showcasing her surprising figure after losing weight in Santa Barbara, California

By
Web Desk
|

February 20, 2025

Oprah Winfrey flaunts her figure in casual outing in California
Oprah Winfrey flaunts her figure in casual outing in California

Oprah Winfrey showcased her impressive weight loss as she stepped out of a Santa Barbara gym on Wednesday, February 19.

According to Daily Mail, she appeared in a form-fitting black top and matching leggings.

Moreover, the veteran talk show host, who recently revealed she shed nearly 50 pounds with the help of weight-loss medication, paired her outfit with gray sneakers and carried a blue hoodie.

With her brunette hair pulled back by a headband and black-rimmed eyeglasses completing the look, she briefly chatted with a friend before leaving in her luxury SVA Range Rover.

As per the publication, Winfrey’s transformation follows her admission last year that she had turned to GLP-1 medications, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, after decades of yo-yo dieting.

Initially skeptical about weight-loss drugs, she has since credited them for changing her perception of “thin people”, realizing that their eating habits were not simply a matter of willpower but an absence of “food noise” and constant cravings.

Furthermore, the media icon now embraces a balanced approach, combining medication with exercise, hiking, and mindful eating, as she continues her journey toward long-term health and fitness, as per the outlet.

Warner Bros. Movie World takes major step for 'Wizard of Oz' precinct
Warner Bros. Movie World takes major step for 'Wizard of Oz' precinct
Meghan Markle accused of ‘exploiting' Royal connection amid ‘As Ever' rebrand
Meghan Markle accused of ‘exploiting' Royal connection amid ‘As Ever' rebrand
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna make big promise to attorney after legal victory
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna make big promise to attorney after legal victory
Meghan Markle's motive behind Prince Harry's ‘placement' in new video revealed
Meghan Markle's motive behind Prince Harry's ‘placement' in new video revealed
Nick Jonas opens up about Priyanka Chopra's support in his career
Nick Jonas opens up about Priyanka Chopra's support in his career
Prince Andrew receives major snub on milestone birthday from Eugenie, Beatrice
Prince Andrew receives major snub on milestone birthday from Eugenie, Beatrice
Jessica Simpson reveals current dynamic with ex-husband Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson reveals current dynamic with ex-husband Eric Johnson
Meghan Markle lands in trouble over sudden chaotic approach to branding
Meghan Markle lands in trouble over sudden chaotic approach to branding