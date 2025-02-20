Oprah Winfrey flaunts her figure in casual outing in California

Oprah Winfrey showcased her impressive weight loss as she stepped out of a Santa Barbara gym on Wednesday, February 19.

According to Daily Mail, she appeared in a form-fitting black top and matching leggings.

Moreover, the veteran talk show host, who recently revealed she shed nearly 50 pounds with the help of weight-loss medication, paired her outfit with gray sneakers and carried a blue hoodie.

With her brunette hair pulled back by a headband and black-rimmed eyeglasses completing the look, she briefly chatted with a friend before leaving in her luxury SVA Range Rover.

As per the publication, Winfrey’s transformation follows her admission last year that she had turned to GLP-1 medications, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, after decades of yo-yo dieting.

Initially skeptical about weight-loss drugs, she has since credited them for changing her perception of “thin people”, realizing that their eating habits were not simply a matter of willpower but an absence of “food noise” and constant cravings.

Furthermore, the media icon now embraces a balanced approach, combining medication with exercise, hiking, and mindful eating, as she continues her journey toward long-term health and fitness, as per the outlet.