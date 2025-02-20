Jax Taylor shares shocking new details about Brittany Cartwright divorce

Jax Taylor shares new shocking details about Brittany Cartwright divorce

Jax Taylor has revealed shocking new details about his ongoing divorce with Brittany Cartwright.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast, the 45-year-old TV personality claimed he was the one who first decided to end his marriage with Brittany.

"The second weekend of rehab, I emailed Brittany and said, 'I’m getting a mediator,'" explained the Vanderpump Rules alum.

"People don’t realise that I’m the one who initiated this. So when I emailed her and got a mediator, I put that in the email, and she responded, 'Oh no, I’m getting a divorce lawyer.' And I was like, 'Okay, whatever,’” he added.

Just three days later, Brittany officially filed for divorce from Taylor.

"I think she wanted to be the first one to serve me papers publicly," said Taylor. "I think she wanted to get ahead of it while I was in rehab. She wanted to be the first to publicly say, 'I’m divorcing him,' when, in all honesty, I was the one that initiated it."

For those unversed, the estranged couple exchanged vows on June 29, 2019, and welcomed their first baby, Cruz, in April 2021.