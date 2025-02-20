 
Geo News

Jax Taylor shares shocking new details about Brittany Cartwright divorce

Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax Taylor in August

By
Web Desk
|

February 20, 2025

Jax Taylor shares new shocking details about Brittany Cartwright divorce
Jax Taylor shares new shocking details about Brittany Cartwright divorce

Jax Taylor has revealed shocking new details about his ongoing divorce with Brittany Cartwright.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast, the 45-year-old TV personality claimed he was the one who first decided to end his marriage with Brittany.

"The second weekend of rehab, I emailed Brittany and said, 'I’m getting a mediator,'" explained the Vanderpump Rules alum.

"People don’t realise that I’m the one who initiated this. So when I emailed her and got a mediator, I put that in the email, and she responded, 'Oh no, I’m getting a divorce lawyer.' And I was like, 'Okay, whatever,’” he added.

Just three days later, Brittany officially filed for divorce from Taylor.

"I think she wanted to be the first one to serve me papers publicly," said Taylor. "I think she wanted to get ahead of it while I was in rehab. She wanted to be the first to publicly say, 'I’m divorcing him,' when, in all honesty, I was the one that initiated it."

For those unversed, the estranged couple exchanged vows on June 29, 2019, and welcomed their first baby, Cruz, in April 2021.

Warner Bros. Movie World takes major step for 'Wizard of Oz' precinct
Warner Bros. Movie World takes major step for 'Wizard of Oz' precinct
Meghan Markle accused of ‘exploiting' Royal connection amid ‘As Ever' rebrand
Meghan Markle accused of ‘exploiting' Royal connection amid ‘As Ever' rebrand
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna make big promise to attorney after legal victory
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna make big promise to attorney after legal victory
Meghan Markle's motive behind Prince Harry's ‘placement' in new video revealed
Meghan Markle's motive behind Prince Harry's ‘placement' in new video revealed
Nick Jonas opens up about Priyanka Chopra's support in his career
Nick Jonas opens up about Priyanka Chopra's support in his career
Prince Andrew receives major snub on milestone birthday from Eugenie, Beatrice
Prince Andrew receives major snub on milestone birthday from Eugenie, Beatrice
Jessica Simpson reveals current dynamic with ex-husband Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson reveals current dynamic with ex-husband Eric Johnson
Meghan Markle lands in trouble over sudden chaotic approach to branding
Meghan Markle lands in trouble over sudden chaotic approach to branding