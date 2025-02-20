Sutton Foster’s jaw-dropping new project revealed

Broadway star Sutton Foster is set to take the stage in a new musical chronicling the life of country music legend Loretta Lynn.

As per Deadline, Lynn’s 1976 best-selling book, Coal Miner’s Daughter, which was also adapted into a movie in 1980, is coming to Broadway.

The stage musical, which is in development now, will be directed by Sam Gold, while Jeanine Tesori will handle the music.

Notably, they last collaborated on the 2015 musical Fun Home, which won a Tony Award.

The musical will feature songs from Lynn’s career and stories from her life, including some that go beyond the ending of the 1980 movie.

Lynn’s family had given its seal of approval to the musical and Foster’s casting before she passed away at 90 in 2022, per the same outlet.

In a statement, the family said, “We are so grateful to see that our mother’s life story and music will continue to touch the hearts of audiences and remain an important statement of the American dream.”

The statement continued, “As one of the last creative projects our mom was so passionate about, we are thankful that she had the opportunity to experience the initial stages of Sutton’s sincere portrayal of Loretta.”

“Mom absolutely fell in love with her and thought she was just the right person to play her onstage. The family is moved by this incredible team’s commitment to her legacy,” it concluded by singing praises of the Younger actress.

It is essential to note that Sutton Foster has acted in many Broadway shows, including The Drowsy Chaperone, Young Frankenstein, Anything Goes, Little Women, Shrek The Musical, and others.