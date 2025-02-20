Photo: Justin Timberlake wins over Jessica Biel after series of mistakes: Source

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are reportedly on the path to mutual healing.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the musician and his wife “had a lot of therapy” post his arrest in June 2024.

Five years before this incident, Justin’s cheating rumours with a female costar during a night off from shooting the film Palmer in New Orleans.

Reportedly, this series of unfortunate events for Justin had badly impacted his marital life with Jessica Biel.

Nonetheless, the father of three has been making amends and Jessica Biel has reportedly decided to trust him again.

“He took responsibility and pledged to make a full-blown lifestyle change,” a source recently dished.

They went on to address, “He stopped going out with single friends and cut way back on booze,”

“He wanted a fresh start and in time, he won Jessica over and their marriage began to flourish again,” the spy confided in conclusion.

Apart from trying therapy, the couple has also relocated to NYC. Elaborating on their decision to move towards the East Coast, a spy told In Touch that they are regretting this decision since they had to give up on a peaceful, beautiful life in Los Angeles for this move