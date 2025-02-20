Photo: Selena Gomez to invite Jennifer Aniston to Benny Blanco wedding: Source

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston reportedly share a close bond.

The songbird has admitted that she has been seeking the Friends veteran’s advice for many matters after trusting her expertise as a mentor for more than a decade now.

Now, a new report of Life & Style mentioned that the Scared of Loving You singer is planning to include Jennifer Aniston in her bridal party along with Selena’s bestie, Taylor Swift.

A source close to the duo revealed, “Jen will absolutely be invited to the wedding.”

They further dished, “It’s even quite possible that she’ll be a part of the bridal party.”

Previously, a report from the same outlet teased that Taylor Swift has been over the moon ever since Selena Gomez announced her engagement with Benny Blanco and wants to take on the duties of the “flower girl.”

Taylor “is going to help Selena’s family throw her showers, too.”

“Tay has time post-tour and loves a good Pinterest board; no detail will be left out,” they also addressed.