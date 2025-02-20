Blake Lively responds with apology after shocking 'It Ends With Us' claims

Blake Lively has issued an apology to It Ends With Us screenwriter Christy Hall after revealing that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, rewrote a scene in the film.

This comes amid Lively’s ongoing legal battle with co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

As per new legal documents, Lively shared an email she sent to Hall, revealing that she never intended to overshadow the writer’s work.

In the email, the Gossip Girl alum wrote, “I heard you were ambushed at your junket with a question about something I said on the red carpet. I feel awful. I never would've said anything that I thought could be used against you, or anyone. I was just proud of my partner and feeling grateful for the ways in which he shows up for me.”

“I believe firmly that two things can be true. In this case, he can show up for me and do great work doing so, and you can do great work which got us all here. But the media will make things more black and white. And I should've seen that before speaking off the cuff,” Lively added.

For those unaware, the controversy began when Blake Lively revealed at the film’s premiere that Ryan Reynolds had written the pivotal rooftop scene where her character meets Justin Baldoni’s character. However, Christy Hall later stated that she was unaware of the Deadpool star’s rewrite.