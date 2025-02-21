Nicole Kidman reflects on early motherhood challenges

Nicole Kidman has shared a personal moment from her journey as a mother.

In an interview with Time for their Women of the Year, the actress discussed her struggle with breastfeeding.

Kidman revealed that she couldn’t breastfeed days after giving birth, saying, “I was terrified, asking, 'What just happened? Where's my milk?'”

The Babygirl star, who’s mother of four children, went on to credit her sister for helping her, saying, “I remember standing naked in the shower, and my sister helped me.”

"She was my source of strength. She'd had five children — she had the wisdom to pass on," she went on to add.

Nicole Kidman shares Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, with her husband Keith Urban. Meanwhile, she adopted Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Previously, Kidman shared that she's saving all her red carpet outfits for her daughters.

Speaking with W Magazine, Nicole Kidman said, "I've saved all the red carpet dresses. I have them all beautifully boxed."

"They're museum pieces," A Family Affair star added.