 
Geo News

Meghan Markle generosity unearthed by latest gesture

Meghan Markle has supported a young business earn hundreds of dollars

By
Web Desk
|

February 21, 2025

Meghan Markle has helped a small business owner sell out her popular item.

The Duchess of Sussex, who wore a delicate bracelet to one of her Invictus Games appearances in Canada, helped a budding brand grow.

Lia Valencia Key’s 'Joy' bracelet, priced at £99 ($125), sold out within four hours after Meghan wore it.

Speaking to Forbes, Lia said that she was "shaking and screaming", she said: "I could not believe it."

The Duchess of Sussex, who is also preparing to launch her own show on Netflix alongside her lifestyle brand titled ‘As Ever,’ is striving to look ‘homely.’

Ingrid Seward, the editor of ‘Majesty’ magazine tells Fabulous: “I think she really enjoys cooking so I think what she wants to project is her image as a homemaker rather than a 'royal wrecker'.

“You remember with Kate - we've seen Kate cooking with Mary Berry, we've seen Kate making cakes, and we know that Kate is a very accomplished cook.

“So I think Meghan wants to try and get one over her too.

Meghan Markle calls herself a ‘jar of Nutella' in New Instagram post video
Meghan Markle calls herself a ‘jar of Nutella' in New Instagram post
Meghan Markle's attempt to ‘rescue' brand has invited new crisis video
Meghan Markle's attempt to ‘rescue' brand has invited new crisis
ASAP Rocky makes sweet gesture on Rihanna's birthday after gun trial win
ASAP Rocky makes sweet gesture on Rihanna's birthday after gun trial win
Will Smith spills secret plans for casting Zendaya video
Will Smith spills secret plans for casting Zendaya
Kylie Kelce clarifies claim about skipping Taylor Swift's home-cooked meal
Kylie Kelce clarifies claim about skipping Taylor Swift's home-cooked meal
Jessica Simpson reveals why daughter Maxwell inspired her Nashville return
Jessica Simpson reveals why daughter Maxwell inspired her Nashville return
Nina Dobrev flexes her styling skills
Nina Dobrev flexes her styling skills
Ben Affleck 'open' to take big step after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck 'open' to take big step after Jennifer Lopez divorce