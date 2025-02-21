Meghan Markle generosity unearthed by latest gesture

Meghan Markle has helped a small business owner sell out her popular item.



The Duchess of Sussex, who wore a delicate bracelet to one of her Invictus Games appearances in Canada, helped a budding brand grow.

Lia Valencia Key’s 'Joy' bracelet, priced at £99 ($125), sold out within four hours after Meghan wore it.

Speaking to Forbes, Lia said that she was "shaking and screaming", she said: "I could not believe it."

The Duchess of Sussex, who is also preparing to launch her own show on Netflix alongside her lifestyle brand titled ‘As Ever,’ is striving to look ‘homely.’

Ingrid Seward, the editor of ‘Majesty’ magazine tells Fabulous: “I think she really enjoys cooking so I think what she wants to project is her image as a homemaker rather than a 'royal wrecker'.

“You remember with Kate - we've seen Kate cooking with Mary Berry, we've seen Kate making cakes, and we know that Kate is a very accomplished cook.

“So I think Meghan wants to try and get one over her too.