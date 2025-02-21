Mandy Moore cheers up son Gus on 4th birthday amid LA wildfires

Mandy Moore is celebrating her eldest son Gus on turning four despite the tragic fires that engulfed Los Angeles.

The actress, 40, shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram as she celebrated her son August "Gus" on his fourth birthday.

One of the pictures showed the birthday boy blowing a party streamer, spending time with dad Taylor Goldsmith, and posing with his two siblings—brother Oscar "Ozzie," two, and sister Louise, born September.

"Happy 4th bday to our magic boy. It is so easy to celebrate you every day, Goosey. Your smile and laugh are insanely infectious," the A Walk To Remember star captioned the post.

She continued, "You know every name of every dinosaur and Tom Petty lyric. You are so tender and gentle with your sister (and brother most of the time- ha). You are always concerned when someone is sick or hurt and want to make them feel better. Your curiosity about the world around you keeps us present and on our toes."

"And your resilience and sense of adventure these last 6 weeks have been both miraculous and a gentle reminder that everything is going to be okay as long as we’re together," wrote Moore, whose family was affected by the Los Angeles fires.

She concluded, saying, "I love you beyond words and am so grateful you chose me to be your mom. We will never stop feeling like the luckiest to love and be loved by you. Happy Birthday, Gus!!"

In January, Moore shared an update about her home amid the Los Angeles wildfires, revealing that her family had been affected by the devastating flames.

"This is Altadena. Leveled. My sweet home. I am devastated and gutted for those of us who’ve lost so much. I’m absolutely numb," she wrote over an Instagram video showing scorched and still-burning buildings she passed while driving down the road in the northeast LA neighborhood.