Jessica Simpson calls Eric Johnson split her 'deepest heartbreak' yet

Jessica Simpson confessed that the 'deepest heartbreak of her life' was her separation from her ex-husband Eric Johnson.

The singer and actress vented out her emotions to her younger sister Ashle Simpson in a recent cover story by The Cut.

For those unversed Jessica parted ways from Eric last year after 10 years of marriage and now is all set to release LP which she indicated as a revenge album.

"Music bursts through my soul and makes me smile…," she said.

Previously, she opened up about her split with People saying, "I don’t know why my heart gets tossed around, but I’m one of the lucky ones."

"At least I have my children and I still have Eric. He’s still very much a part of my life and will always be," Jessica added.

Elsewhere in her interview with The Cut, she talked about how she was put back as an artist from the beginning of her music career.

"I had to be a pop star because I signed on to be a pop star. No matter what, there was never going to be enough sales, there was never going to be recouping, because they would put so much into me trying to win," she noted

She went on to say, "You’re a by-product of this company that’s making them money. I didn’t realize that until I was dropped in 2008 or ’09 by my country-music label with my first No. 1 country album."

Jessica shared how she took a stand for herself, "My country record was written in Nashville, and that’s where I felt very much myself. All of a sudden, there were these 360 deals and I wouldn’t sign. That was the first time I stood up for myself.'

"But I was always defined by having a record deal. I had a record deal since I was 14 years old, so to be at the age of 28, 29 not having a record deal, I didn’t know where I was or what I was or who I was, and I didn’t know who I was working for. It took me a while to realize that I deserved to work for myself," she added