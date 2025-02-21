Drew Barrymore gets emotional over birthday surprise from daughters

Drew Barrymore visibly teared up when her two daughters surprised her with custom birthday cakes, designed by none other but themselves.

In a birthday special episode set to air on February 21, The Drew Barrymore Show host received a sweet announcement from Flour Shop founder and baker Amirah Kassem who revealed two cakes on set, People Magazine reported.

"I wanted to bring in two of the very best cake designers ever, and your girls actually designed these themselves!" the publication quoted Kassem, who revealed the surprise as Barrymore, who turns 50 on February 22, began to get emotional.

"So inside there's letters from the girls," Kassem said of the colourfully decorated cakes—one designed by Frankie, 10, and another by Olive, 12.

Frankie went for a pink and white floral cake with multi-coloured details while Olive went for a complete rainbow with stick-figure portrait of her spending a day out with her mom.

The actress grabbed Frankie's letter first and read it aloud as she brushed her tears.

"Dearest mommy, happy birthday," she began. "Can you believe it? 50 years of being the most fabulous, kindest person on earth, and 12 years of being the most caring, loving mom, I love you so much. Best birthday wishes, Frankie."

The mom-of-two then went for Olive's letter, which read, "Dear mother. Not in my 12 years of living life have I found a mother as wonderful as you The search goes on."

When they cut open the cakes, Kassem revealed that Frankie and Olive also designed their cakes' interior and included a special message for her to find.

The episode will feature multiple birthday surprises for the guest of honour, including special birthday messages from Steven Spielberg, Adam Sandler and Cameron Diaz. The Drew Barrymore Show's iconic "Drew's News" segment will also be co-hosted by Gayle King and Jane Pauley.

Barrymore will also be surprised with her very own Pantone color, "Drew Barrymore yellow," which features warm and soft hues of golden yellow.