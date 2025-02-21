Taylor Swift’s major role in production of 'It Ends With Us' gets revealed

Justin Badoni has revealed the involvement of Taylor Swift in the production of It Ends With Us.

In a recently resurfacing interview with Access Hollywood, he candidly discussed casting characters for his movie.

Recalling the comments of Swift and Blake Lively when he showed a casting tape of Isabela Ferrer for Lively’s role Lily's younger version.

“I had actually brought in and showed her casting tape to Blake and Taylor and they were both, like, ‘Yes! Her,'” Badoni said.

In another interview with Extra, Ferrer admitted that the 14-times Grammy winner had some influence to get her the role.

“I don’t even know if I’m supposed to be saying it, but I’m saying it!” she told the outlet.

“Yeah, she was a helpful part of the process of the audition,” Ferrer continued. “Which I found out later after I got it and that rocked my world. I have no words.”

Previously, while appearing on CBS Mornings show, Lively revealed, “I think that, for better or worse, she(Swift) experienced the whole thing with me.”

Moreover, she talked about adding a song My Tears Ricochet by Swift, and added, “This was actually — it’s quite a small budget movie.”

“So we never thought, like, our eyeballs were not that big to think that we could put one of her songs in the movie and it had to be,” the Gossip Girls star concluded.

For those unversed, the co-stars, Baldoni and Lively, of It Ends With Us are in a legal battle and Lively was alleged to have reportedly used Swift’s fame to gained power in the production of the movie.