Lauren Watkin shares her on stage experience with Morgan Wallen

Lauren Watkins has recently talked about her experience sharing the stage with Morgan Wallen on his headlining stadium tour last year.

During a recent appearance on the God's Country podcast episode, the singer said that joining Morgan on stage was a "wild" experience.

The Set My Heart on Fire hitmaker also joked that it's "no big deal" for her to perform at those massive venues.

“It was wild. I mean, one, I’ve been a fan of his for forever…and then you get to know him and you get to know that whole crew, and it’s like ‘wow, these are just cool, good people.’ They are fun,” said Lauren.

Lauren also told the hosts that she is all set to tour with Riley Green, Zach Top, and Lainey Wilson this year.