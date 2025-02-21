Harrison Ford reveals when he will retire from acting

Harrison Ford's career is thriving with shows '1923' and 'Shrinking' as well as 'Captain America: Brave New World' coming out

Harrison Ford was recently asked his thoughts on retirement from acting and the Shrinking star.

Ford was asked about retirement while attending the 1923 season 2 premiere.

He replied: “When you forget my name.”

The Indiana Jones alum is thriving with two TV shows, 1923 and Shrinking, as well as a new film: Captain America: Brave New World, out now.

Teasing the new season of 1923, he said: 'It's great. It's a very strong season.”

When asked if he’ll reprise his role for the third season, he shrugged and said: “I just work here.”

“Taylor (Sheridan) tells me when he has a story,” he said of the Yellowstone universe creator.

He was also asked about the current phase of his career, and he called it 'Stupid,” which promoted the interviewer to note that he's "killing it” and he’s “everywhere.”

'A little bit too everywhere for my sensibilities,” he remarked.

“I ran into a vein of really good writing, and I thought I'd take advantage of it, and I'm really glad I did,” he explained.

Harrison Ford also recently starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Jeep.