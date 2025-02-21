 
Geo News

Kate Hudson's shares shocking truth behind her singing decision

'The Skeleton Key' star opens up about a moment that pushed her to take a bold step in her career

By
News Desk
|

February 21, 2025

Kate Hudson’s shares shocking truth behind her singing decision
Kate Hudson’s shares shocking truth behind her singing decision

A well-regarded actress and singer, Kate Hudson, has shared that a deep fear during the COVID-19 pandemic pushed her to pursue singing.

The 45-year-old appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 21, where she talked about a moment of clarity during the COVID-19 lockdown, realising she had nothing to lose.

Discussing her music, especially the new album Glorious, as she released a deluxe version this month, Hudson said, "I finally took the leap and made a record.”

“There was a moment during the Covid lockdown when we all thought we were going to die so I thought about my creative output and realised I had to do some music no matter what,” the Fire crooner added.

“I had tried before in my early 30s but was told I was too old, and I thought that ship had sailed, but after Covid, nothing mattered anymore. When I finally did it, I thought, 'Why has it taken me so long?'" she added, reflecting on her decision to resume music.

Moving forward, Hudson also talked about her song Right On Time, which was inspired by her mother, Goldie Hawn.

She explained, "I think she was confused at first but when I told her it was about her childhood, she was very emotional.”

“You become the keeper of your parents’ stories so to be able to share them with the world is wonderful. It honours my mom,” the Romeo hitmaker mentioned.

For the unversed, Hudson turned to music in 2021 and sang two tracks, 1+1 and Insecure for the film Music.

It is pertinent to mention that she released her debut studio album, Glorious, on May 17, 2024, but its deluxe version came out on February 14, 2025.

Meghan Markle secretly honours Prince Harry with 'As Ever' logo
Meghan Markle secretly honours Prince Harry with 'As Ever' logo
Meghan Markle given 'open invitation' to join cast of hit show
Meghan Markle given 'open invitation' to join cast of hit show
Video: How King Charles remained unfazed after attempt on his life video
Video: How King Charles remained unfazed after attempt on his life
Kanye West controlling Bianca Censori's 'stage show' amid divorce rumours?
Kanye West controlling Bianca Censori's 'stage show' amid divorce rumours?
King Charles releases big statement after Meghan Markle's cryptic message video
King Charles releases big statement after Meghan Markle's cryptic message
Jack Black names movie he regrets
Jack Black names movie he regrets
Royal fans can ‘smell fakery' in Meghan Markle's new ventures video
Royal fans can ‘smell fakery' in Meghan Markle's new ventures
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal battle takes shocking turn as publicist seeks exit
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal battle takes shocking turn as publicist seeks exit