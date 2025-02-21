Kate Hudson’s shares shocking truth behind her singing decision

A well-regarded actress and singer, Kate Hudson, has shared that a deep fear during the COVID-19 pandemic pushed her to pursue singing.

The 45-year-old appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 21, where she talked about a moment of clarity during the COVID-19 lockdown, realising she had nothing to lose.

Discussing her music, especially the new album Glorious, as she released a deluxe version this month, Hudson said, "I finally took the leap and made a record.”

“There was a moment during the Covid lockdown when we all thought we were going to die so I thought about my creative output and realised I had to do some music no matter what,” the Fire crooner added.

“I had tried before in my early 30s but was told I was too old, and I thought that ship had sailed, but after Covid, nothing mattered anymore. When I finally did it, I thought, 'Why has it taken me so long?'" she added, reflecting on her decision to resume music.

Moving forward, Hudson also talked about her song Right On Time, which was inspired by her mother, Goldie Hawn.

She explained, "I think she was confused at first but when I told her it was about her childhood, she was very emotional.”

“You become the keeper of your parents’ stories so to be able to share them with the world is wonderful. It honours my mom,” the Romeo hitmaker mentioned.

For the unversed, Hudson turned to music in 2021 and sang two tracks, 1+1 and Insecure for the film Music.

It is pertinent to mention that she released her debut studio album, Glorious, on May 17, 2024, but its deluxe version came out on February 14, 2025.