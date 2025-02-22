Photo: Jessica Alba advised to find famous beau post Cash Warren split: Source

Jessica Alba is reportedly looking for a new partner after her recent split with Cash Warren

Commenting on their divorce, a source told Life & Style that “it’s been over for a long time.”

For those unversed, Jessica Alba confirmed her split with Cash Warren in January via a social media post. Cash and Jessica remained married for 16 years. They share three kids.

They went on to address that Jessica is now back on the dating mart upon the request of her friends.

In order to mitigate “certain issues she had with Cash,” “friends are telling her to try dating someone at her level of celebrity,” concluded the source

This report comes after another source dished to the outlet that Jessica and Cahs “are both determined to keep everything extremely amicable for the kids.”

The insider also added, “they’ve turned to the experts to help them navigate this with as much honesty and open communication as possible.”

“They are checking in with them constantly and mourning the loss of ‘the way things were’ alongside them,” the spy confided of the former couple.