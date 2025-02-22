Jennifer Lopez fights back tears after being declared 'single'

Jennifer Lopez posted an emotional video of herself after being declared 'single' following Ben Affleck's divorce.

On Friday, the 55-year-old actress and singer posted a video to the Stories on her official Instagram account in which she can be seen holding her tears back during a performance, per DailyMail.

In the now-expired story, Lopez can be seen wearing a brown shimmering gown with her straight-up blonde hair down on her shoulder as she holds a microphone in her hand during her performance.

The audience applauded the Atlas star for her performance as she thanked the crowd, and the love she received from the audience touched her heart which made her sentimental.

The video clip was from her Abu Dhabi concert which was sold out during their Saadiyat Nights.

Earlier this post, TMZ reported that Lopez and Ben Affleck are now officially divorced as they filed their settlement at the beginning of January.

Previously, on August 20, 2024, Lopez filed for their divorce.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2022, started dating again in 2021 after calling off their engagement 20 years ago.

Lopez reportedly has no plans for dating and prioritizing herself, a source told Daily Mail in fall, "Jen like most people, would love to have love in her life again."