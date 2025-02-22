 
Kate Hudson reveals the bright future of her son

Kate Hudson shares son Ryder Robinson with her ex husband Chris Robinson

February 22, 2025

Kate Hudson has opened up about her expectations from her eldest son, Ryder Robinson.

During an interview with BBC Radio 2, the Hollywood actress candidly talked about her eldest son’s future.

"He's got it. He's got it! ..," How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress began by saying. “My son is literally in performing arts school right now. He's 21. Ah! Well, he'll be fine ...”

"He's so funny and he's so smart, he's very self-possessed and, and he's an amazing person,” she lauded. “And I just know that, you know.”

Reflecting upon her family’s upbringing style, Hudson said, "I think our family does a really good job of, like, you know, kids have a hard time thinking that they have to do something so significant, which means to them be seen.”

Before concluding, the 45-year-old actress shared, "But like, significance is, like, if you're happy putting what you're putting out in the world, you know? And I just, I hope that I think he's got that, I think he's going to be all right."

For those unversed, she and an American singer, Chris Robinson, were married from 2000 to 2007 and welcomed their son Ryder Robinson on January 7, 2004.

