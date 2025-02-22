'Peaky Blinders' creator shares 'expectations' for new Star Wars film

Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, was a writer for the upcoming Star Wars film focusing on Daisy Ridley’s Rey.



But he left the project. Now, in an interview with The Telegraph, he hopes his input in the forthcoming movie will be included in the final cut.

“There’s a system, and when you engage with it, you know what it is. You do your bit, you turn in your draft or drafts, as I did, and then the system moves on," he explained.

"I fully expect that substantial amounts of what I did will be in the movie – who knows? But that’s the expectation."

Regarding his other project, Peaky Blinders, Steven said that “The Immortal Man: A Peaky Blinders Film will be a very fitting way to end this part of the Peaky story."

He explained his remarks on BBC Breakfast, “It’s not over, let’s just put it like that. I’m not allowed to announce it … but I’m just saying that the world of Peaky will continue.”

“We’re putting it together now,” he shared. “I would say this, wouldn’t I? But it’s fantastic."

"We’ve got the best, I think, the best British actors all in one place, including Stephen [Graham]," Steven concluded by sharing an update on the shooting of the film whose releasing date is yet to be announced.