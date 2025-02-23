Rihanna admits why A$AP Rocky is 'annoying' as father to their sons

Rihanna talks about the joys of seeing partner A$AP Rocky as a father.



The songstress, who shares son RZA and Riot with the rapper, admits it is almost annoying to see how well her children get along with their father.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Rihanna revealed the “greatest thing” about the rapper, 36, “is seeing him be a dad. His pureness. His charm.”

“I’m annoyed because my sons sometimes just live for him more than they live for me,” the singer told the outlet. “And I’m like, ‘Did you know who cooked you? Do you know who pushed you out?’ And they love him, but when I see it, oh, it’s the best.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer revealed that she deeply enjoys going out and about in New York with Rocky.

“We like to eat with people,” the mom of two told Harper’s Bazaar. “We like to shop with people. We like to walk the streets with people.”

“I don’t like a private room,” she continued. “I don’t have them shut down stores. I don’t like the Rapunzel life. It’s very isolating. It’s very lonely. And what am I protecting myself from? I’m actually allowing people to dictate the robbery of the life that I could actually be living.”