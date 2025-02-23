Thoughts of Netflix's crew about Meghan Markle get exposed

The crew that made With Love, Meghan possible has just spoken out about the real personality that the royal has, following prior reports that she was a ‘dictator’ in high heels.

For those unversed, this is the first time any news has come to light since the Vanity Fair article which accused the Duchess of being ‘dictator’ in high heels.

According to Express UK, it was one of the crew members who exposed her true nature as an employer and admitted that she instead made people “feel welcome” and even bought them all presents on the last day of filming.

Per the source, “She gave a speech on the last day of filming" and even went as far as to "graciously" gift Our Place pans and wooden spoons "for the entire crew" with custome engravings "in her own handwriting," the insider explained.

“It’s a tight-knit group, and she made everybody feel welcome,” they noted before signing off as well.

For those unversed, this is not the first time employees have rushed to her defense either because a few months ago a US Weekly article quoted one of Meghan’s former employers getting honest about working conditions and she gushed over the gifts she received from the Duchess, one that included a “luxury brand leash and new collar” once she had adopted a dog.

Another revealed, “Meghan will do things like, ‘You mentioned on the call your skin is bothering you, I put together a kit for you’.”