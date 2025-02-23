Nicole Kidman makes surprising revelation about her past relationships

Nicole Kidman has made a shocking revelation about her relationships.

Speaking with Time Magazine, Nicole, who is married to Keith Urban, shared how she approaches all of her relationships.

Admitting to being very trusting in her relationships, Nicole said, “It’s how I approach all of my relationships. I’ve been hurt because of that, but I’m still not jaded.”

“I’m delicate, but I’m very giving. The emotions I offer are very, very real, so I need to know that if I’m giving that to you, you value it,” the Babygirl star added.

Additionally, Nicole, who married Tom Cruise in 1990 and divorced in 2001, also went on to share that she has considered stepping away from Hollywood several times due to personal struggles.

“When there was nothing exciting or relevant coming my way, when there was massive criticism or bullying, when your self-esteem is shattered, when you’ve been hit with some massive loss or grief and go, ‘I don’t want to get out of bed. It’s too frightening’,” Nicole Kidman said.