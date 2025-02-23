Kylie Jenner gets bad news about her hairstylist

 
Jesus Guerrero was the hairstylist of Kylie Jenner; however, on Saturday, he died “suddenly and unexpectedly.”

Her sister took the announcement to a GoFundMe page to share it. Based in LA, the 34-year-old began working with the Kardashian star in 2019.

Her statement reads, “My name is Gris, Jesus's younger sister. It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven.”

She continued, “He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more."

"Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top.”

“Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston,” the Texas native’s sister wrote.

“We hope that you find it in your heart to help in any way and/or share this GoFundMe.' The page has a $60,000 target, with more than half already being raised,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention Jesus was also the hairstylist of other A-lister celebrities, including Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez.

