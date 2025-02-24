Meghan Markle receives good news ahead of Netflix show release

Meghan Markle has received good news ahead of her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, and her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

According to a PR expert, the Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram could become a major source of income if she keeps posting regularly.

Since launching her account on New Year’s Day, Meghan has shared personal moments on her social media which includes behind-the-scenes clips from the Invictus Games and time with her children.

Speaking with The Express, PR specialist Renae Smith said Meghan is shifting from a royal image to a more influencer-style presence, which could open doors for brand deals.

"This is where things get interesting,” she said. "Meghan is moving away from the more reserved, royal-adjacent image and leaning into a style of content that mirrors influencers rather than public figures.”

The expert added, "That shift isn’t a mistake—it’s actually much more aligned with her natural brand."

"If she continues to post regularly and build engagement, brand deals are absolutely on the table. At 1.9 million followers, she falls into the mega-influencer category.

"Industry standards suggest influencers at this level can command anywhere from £8,000 ($10,000) to £12,000 ($15,000) per sponsored post, depending on engagement.

"That number could go even higher for premium collaborations in her areas of interest, particularly in lifestyle, wellness, and beauty sectors."