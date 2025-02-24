 
Meghan Markle straddled with debt from LA move: 'Can't wait to sell Montecito mansion'

Meghan Markle is tired of her Montecito estate it seems and is ready to move house

February 24, 2025

Megha Markle is reportedly eyeing up a move and her reasons include not wanting to rent a kitchen for her cooking bits any longer.

Insight into the royals’ plan has been brought forward by an inside source close to Woman’s Day.

Per their findings, “Meghan and Harry are both stunned at the valuation of their property and Meghan thinks it’s time for an upgrade,” which ended up at $46.5 million, from the original 23$ they got it at, in 2020.

With this the insider notes, “They can clear their debts and shop around for an even more amazing estate – and one that’s going to meet Meghan’s needs.”

Because “she hated having to rent out kitchens for her cooking show.”

For right now, the source revealed “She’s got her eyes on a prize ‘made for TV’ home that’s preferably closer to LA.”

