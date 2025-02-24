Tina Knowles spills the tea on Beyonce's unbelievable 2025 Grammy win

Tina Knowles opened up about how she felt when her daughter, Beyonce, took home Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys.

In a preview of the Jennifer Hudson Show that will air on February 24, Beyonce’s mother revealed that she was "screaming” when her daughter won Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter at the Grammys on February 2, 2025.

The 71-year-old said, “I was at her house and I was there to help her and Blue [Ivy] get ready. I was just not expecting it; I was really, really shocked.”

“I was sitting there with my granddaughter Rumi and my grandson Sir and for a second, we were just sitting there," she added, referring to the moment when the Halo hitmaker’s win was announced.

Tina went on to share that she did not fully realise Beyonce had won until she saw the singer’s shocked face on camera.

“I couldn’t believe it because there have been so many times that I thought that would happen and it didn’t,” she quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Beyonce now has 35 Grammy wins and 99 nominations, the most of any artist in history.