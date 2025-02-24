Patrick Schwarzenegger opens up about 'outrageous' role in 'The White Lotus'

Patrick Schwarzenegger is no fan of his character in 'The White Lotus'

Patrick Schwarzenegger has opened up about his “despicable” character in The White Lotus.

The third season of Mike White's anthology series was released last week, and features Patrick in nude scenes.

Talking about the nudity in the show and his character’s flirty nature, he told The Sun: “Saxon is a douche who leads with his p**is. He is despicable and outrageous.”

“He's the guy who, whenever he sees a girl at the pool, he's going to flirt with them whether it's a mom or a 22-year-old,” he explained.

For Patrick, the role was a dream come true and he didn’t expect to be cast with so much competition during the auditions.

“I thought, there's no way I'm going to get this, everybody is up for this,” he insisted. “I've been a massive fan of the show since day one. It was my dream goal, I think I manifested it.”

During the filming, the actor worked extra hard in the gym and kept getting bigger until the director told him to stop.

He recalled: “If you look at episode one and episode three, side by side, I gained a lot of muscle and size.”

“Mike was, like ‘Dude, you've got to stop lifting. You're getting too big. The continuity doesn't work.’”

Patrick Schwarzenegger starring The White Lotus season three is streaming on Max and has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.