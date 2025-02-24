James Cameron shares 'few people' reviews on 'Avatar 3'

Ahead of the release of Avatar 3, James Cameron said he had shown the film to a select "few people," and their reviews were overwhelmingly positive.



“I've shown it to a few selected people and the feedback has been it's definitely the most emotional and maybe the best of the three so far," the Academy-winning director told Stuff NZ.

He continued, "We'll find out, you know, but I feel pretty good about it. And the work is exceptional from the actors. It's pretty heart-wrenching in a good way.”

James also reflected on his plans to produce more instalments in his Avatar franchise.

"It’s a tricky thing. We could be getting high on our own supply here, and everybody who looks at it goes, '**** that’s not what I signed up for,'" he told Empire magazine.

"But if you’re not making brave choices, you’re wasting everybody’s time and money. That alone is not sufficient to create success, but it’s necessary. You’ve got to break the mold every fricking time," James concuded.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will hit cinemas on December 19, 2025.