James Gunn addresses rumoured feud with Zack Snyder

James Gunn has denied having beef with Zack Snyder.

The Superman director was asked about potential collaborations with Man Of Steel director Snyder after a photo of the two filmmakers emerged online.

"We knew that people have this view that somehow we have been pitted against each other," Gunn told reporters about posting the photo, per Variety.

Gunns continued, "It’s odd to have someone who you’re friendly with in real life be the guy that is positioned as your Lex Luthor, or I’m his Lex Luthor," referring to the iconic Superman villain.

"It’s just such a weird dynamic that’s been created between factions online," he added.

Gunn added that the two "sometimes talk about different things."

Gunn, who shared the photo with Snyder on X and Instagram, wrote in the caption, "Always a pleasure catching up with my friend Zack Snyder, consummate filmmaker (and a doubly consummate storyteller!)."

Gunn's Superman is set to hit theatres on July 11, with David Cornswet playing the titular character, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.